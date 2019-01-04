Metro Pakistan awarded

KARACHI: Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan has been officially recognised as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions by the Top Employers Institute, a statement said on Thursday.

Metro Pakistan had always dedicated itself to providing the best working environment for employees through implementing progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices, it added.

Top Employers are organisations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programmes, which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. Established more than 25 years ago, it has certified over 1,300 organisations in 115 countries. These certified top employers positively impact the lives of over five million employees globally.