FPCCI, NST sign agreement

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), a non-profit organisation of Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to aware public about the issues of environment, especially sustainable development, a statement said.

The purpose of the agreement is to conduct joint research for sharing the ideas of sustainable development, exchanging research personnel and joint subject-to-subject researches, it added.

Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, president of the FPCCI, and Prof Dr Michael Nobel, chairman of Nobel Sustainability Trust, signed the agreement. Other FPCCI office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Both the signatories emphasised the importance of research in the transformation of sustainable development.

Achakzai highlighted the FPCCI role pertaining to sustainable development and ensured full cooperation to Noble Sustainability Trust. He also highlighted the industry-academia linkages is the policy to achieve the environment-friendly progress and socioeconomic transformation.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Nobel shared the critical situation of environment vs trade across the globe. To overcome these challenges, he emphasised on the importance of effective collaboration by research communities with the government departments.