Purpose of JIT report is to pressurise Zardari: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the only purpose of the JIT report is to pressurize party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that while a show had been played by placing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name on Exit Control List (ECL).

"Supreme Court had formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the fake bank accounts but its report was one sided as PPP s stance was not included" the PPP leader added.

Censuring over JIT report, former Information minister went on to say that it is clear from report to pressurize former president was sole purpose of JIT report while Sindh CM was not questioned.