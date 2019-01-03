Faisalabad Police fail to recover abductee

FAISALABAD: The People’s Colony Police have failed to recover an abductee M Naveed who was kidnapped by some unidentified armed persons at Abdullah Pur Bridge four days back.

The incident occurred when he was going to his ancestral town Khushab in a car. Police registered a case against the unknown abductors on the report of Imran Ahmed, brother of abductee, but could not recover him so far.

PEOPLE PROTEST AGAINST POWER OUTAGES: People have shown concern over power outages in the city and its suburbs. The power outages have disturbed the lives of the citizens of the city. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of teh issue and take steps to resolve this matter at the earliest.

KIDNAPPER NABBED: Batala Colony Police have arrested a resident of Millat Town, Zubair Jatt, for demanding a ransom of Rs5 million from an orthopaedic surgeon and assistant professor at the Allied Hospital, Dr Mazhar Mehmood and threatening him of killing if the latter fails to pay the ransom in 24 hours. The Samanabad Police had registered a case against Zubair Jatt. After the investigation, SHO Batala Colony Bilal Mansoor Cheema arrested the accused. Jatt confessed that he had demanded the ransom for the treatment of his ailing mother.