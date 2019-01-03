Bhakkar police fail to arrest child’s killers

BHAKKAR: Police have failed to arrest the killers of school-going kid Habib Umar. Reportedly, Umar was kidnapped when he was going home after the school.

His father approached the police but police have yet to get any clue about the killers. On September 24, a part of his body was recovered from Kachcha Nashaib, Darya Khan.

The body was sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem. The head and upper portion of the body is still missing. The victim’s parents are in a continuous state of agony. Police said that the investigation was under way and soon they will arrest the killers.