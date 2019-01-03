close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Bhakkar police fail to arrest child’s killers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

BHAKKAR: Police have failed to arrest the killers of school-going kid Habib Umar. Reportedly, Umar was kidnapped when he was going home after the school.

His father approached the police but police have yet to get any clue about the killers. On September 24, a part of his body was recovered from Kachcha Nashaib, Darya Khan.

The body was sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem. The head and upper portion of the body is still missing. The victim’s parents are in a continuous state of agony. Police said that the investigation was under way and soon they will arrest the killers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan