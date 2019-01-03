4 laboratories, medicine store sealed in Hangu

HANGU: The district administrations along with drug inspectors sealed four clinical laboratories and one homoeopathic store here on Wednesday, an official said.

On the directives of Hangu Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azizullah, Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan and Chief Inspector of Healthcare Commission Salman Jalal raided various medical stores and laboratories in the district.

Talking to reporters, Azizullah said they inspected over 16 clinical laboratories and medical stores to check their documents.

He said the team sealed three dental clinics, one clinical laboratory and one homoeopathic store as these were working in violation of the relevant rules and regulations.

Azizullah added the inspection team also sent legal notices to three laboratories.

He said they would continue taking action against law violators.

Livestock vaccinated: The Department of Livestock vaccinated cattle free of charge here on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Livestock Dr Khalid Younas said they vaccinated the cattle in various areas in the Orakzai tribal district.

He said free medicines were also distributed among the cattle owners. Dr Khalid Younas added the government was taking steps to save the cattle from diseases. He said that the trained staff would be appointed in the district to meet the shortage of veterinaries.