Shahbaz’ backache reoccurs

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif backache reoccurred in severe form after a long time, and it compelled him on Wednesday to wind-up his engagements at the Parliament House earlier than schedule.

The orthopedic doctors visited him and stopped him from traveling. He had planned to leave for Lahore today (Thursday) but doctors have advised him not to undertake risk of traveling. He has been advised to restrict his movement as well. The doctors have asked him to undertake stroll and have prescribed exercise regularly. Shahbaz Sharif has also been asked to continue with medicines prescribed him earlier.

According, to the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament House, Shahbaz Sharif has also serious history of malignancy and recovered from cancer miraculously. His doctors have deputed physiotherapist for assisting him in carrying out requisite exercise. The sources said that decision regarding further treatment would be taken in the light of fresh tests and the possibility of surgery cannot be ruled out.