Indian lawyers delegation arrives

LAHORE: A delegation of Indian lawyers on Wednesday arrived in the City to participate in different functions being hosted by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC). The delegation comprising 32 advocates reached Lahore through Wagah Border where PbBC vice-chairman Jam Younas and its tour committee’s chairman Rana Intizar welcomed them. The lawyers of the neighbouring country would stay in Lahore for five days during which they would attend a conference of the PbBC and other activities.