Hockey may get PCB support: PSB official

ISLAMABAD: As an important meeting of the Task Force on Sports has been convened for tomorrow (Thursday) in Islamabad, the future of the national game hockey and its expected financial alliance with the cash-rich cricket would come under consideration.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official, who had been busy briefing the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) high-ups in recent days, confirmed that the government was considering supporting hockey through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The government is seriously considering the option of supporting the national game through cricket. The idea was discussed during the last week when I was busy briefing the IPC high-ups on different matters confronting the game of hockey these days,” the PSB official said.

Peshawar Zalmi has recently struck a deal with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) till 2020 promising to support hockey financially. Though no final figures were revealed of this financial deal, ‘The News’ has learnt that the Zalmi owned by Javed Afridi promised Rs25 million per year for the PHF.

Apparently, the amount is enough but the game needs much more than this. With the start of Pro-Hockey League at the end of January around the world the decision by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to keep top 20 teams on the move throughout the year has increased the cost of travelling.

Since teams are reluctant to come to Pakistan for home and away series, Pakistan team will have to travel abroad all the time in coming months to play their home and away matches of Pro-League.

In case the proposal matures, it would be easier for the hockey federation to not only keep on engaging team in Pro-League matches but cater the needs of professional players also.

According to the estimate, the PHF would need around Rs200 to 300 million per year to run the game domestically and internationally. Zalmi’s contract alone would not solve the problem.

“That is why the government has decided to look for fresh options to settle the financial problems confronting the PHF once and for all. Government believes that if the game of hockey has to take a solid footing in the country, the investment is must,” he said.

“Though the idea is at initial stage, chances are that the PCB would be asked to support the game,” the PSB official said.

For the purpose, there is a dire need to give the proposal a constitutional cover. “The meeting, which will also be attended by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, will discuss this possibility. If the government headed by none other than a former cricket legend Imran Khan decides to go ahead with the proposal, the constitutional cover would be must. Both PHF and PCB constitutions will have to be amended to see the proposal getting through.”

The other option available is to associate the game with any multi-national company like banks, SSGC or SNGPL. That option is also expected to be considered in coming days.