National Gym annex Faisalabad T20 Cricket title

LAHORE: National Gymkhana clinched the title of Faisalabad District T20 Cricket Championship when they beat Khawaja Club by 12 runs in the final at Naseem Majeed Sports Complex in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Scores: National Gymkhana 177 (Ahmed Safi 68, Bilal Shah 47, Sabir Hussain 40, Hafiz Shahid 3/24, Hamza Tariq 2/26).

Khawaja Club 165/5 (Zeeshan Butt 30, Jahandad 26, Hafiz Shahid 26, Hamza Tariq 23, M Waseem 2/31, Ahmed Safi 2/34). Ahmed Safi was named the player of the match. M Faizan of Jinnah Club emerged as best batsman of the tournament, Sajawal Butt best bowler and Farhan Ali best wicketkeeper. National cricket selector Waseem Haider and District Sports Officer Rana Hammad distributed the prizes after the final.