Ayaz takes over as PHF secretary

LAHORE: Associate Secretary Olympian Ayaz Mahmood has taken charge as secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here on Tuesday. PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar asked Ayaz to hold the position after Shahbaz Ahmed resigned as secretary of the PHF. Shahbaz resigned after the dismal performance of the team in the recently concluded World Cup hockey. New secretary will be appointed by the PHF congress in its next meeting. Meanwhile, Danish Kaleem and Rehan Butt have returned as coaches of the national team for World Pro Hockey league. The camp training of the team has been announced and 48 players from all of the country has been invited for the camp. The PHF has dropped Rizwan Senior, Irfan Senior and Zubair Ahmed from the camp. The two coaches resigned last week after the poor performance of the team in the World Cup. The PHF has assured of full support and facilities to the camp trainees.