9 drugstores sealed

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory's administration sealed nine drug stores for selling spurious and substandard medicines in the city.

The drug stores include Amin Pharmacy, Danyal Medical Store, Bismillah Medical Store, Gomal Medical Store, Sardar Pharmacy, Naeem Medical, Shahban Pharmacy, Barakahu Medical Store and Umer Medical Store.

The action comes on the orders of health service minister Aamer Mahmood Kayani.

Senior drug inspector of Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmad along with his team conducted the crackdown.

The stores were sealed for carrying out illegal practices like selling expired drugs in the absence of pharmacists, holding expired licences, and selling tranquilisers and medicines without prescriptions.

Controlled drugs were also seized, while some drug stores didn't have proper records.

The administration got five people for making illegal drug supplies under the Drugs Act 1976.

Senior drug inspector Shabbir Ahmad said the authority would continue its campaign against the spurious and unregistered drugs until the eradication of the menace.