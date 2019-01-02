close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

9 drugstores sealed

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory's administration sealed nine drug stores for selling spurious and substandard medicines in the city.

The drug stores include Amin Pharmacy, Danyal Medical Store, Bismillah Medical Store, Gomal Medical Store, Sardar Pharmacy, Naeem Medical, Shahban Pharmacy, Barakahu Medical Store and Umer Medical Store.

The action comes on the orders of health service minister Aamer Mahmood Kayani.

Senior drug inspector of Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmad along with his team conducted the crackdown.

The stores were sealed for carrying out illegal practices like selling expired drugs in the absence of pharmacists, holding expired licences, and selling tranquilisers and medicines without prescriptions.

Controlled drugs were also seized, while some drug stores didn't have proper records.

The administration got five people for making illegal drug supplies under the Drugs Act 1976.

Senior drug inspector Shabbir Ahmad said the authority would continue its campaign against the spurious and unregistered drugs until the eradication of the menace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad