Alvi lauds NBF’s role in promotion of reading culture

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated the role of National Book Foundation (NBF)for promotion of book-reading culture and noted that the country required encouragement of such positive tendencies.

The president was expressing his views during a briefing given by the NBF authorities at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood was also present, a press release said.

The president observed that book-reading culture had been the established norm of developed nations.

He stressed upon provision of inexpensive and quality books to the students, teachers and ordinary people.

Besides government, all segments of the society had to play their effective role for the promotion of book-reading habit in the country, he noted.