close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 2, 2019

Alvi lauds NBF’s role in promotion of reading culture

Islamabad

A
APP
January 2, 2019

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated the role of National Book Foundation (NBF)for promotion of book-reading culture and noted that the country required encouragement of such positive tendencies.

The president was expressing his views during a briefing given by the NBF authorities at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood was also present, a press release said.

The president observed that book-reading culture had been the established norm of developed nations.

He stressed upon provision of inexpensive and quality books to the students, teachers and ordinary people.

Besides government, all segments of the society had to play their effective role for the promotion of book-reading habit in the country, he noted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad