Railways to launch 20 new trains this year: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that 2019 would be an important year for the Pakistan Railways as it was planning to launch 20 new trains to facilitate passengers.

In a statement here, the minister said that the Pakistan Railways would allocate a separate boggy for women in the newly-inaugurated Rahman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi. Sheikh Rashid said that he had directed all the divisional superintendents to improve cleanliness system in trains and at railway stations across the country. The minister said that the department was planning to launch two VIP trains with all required facilities, adding, we were trying our best to restore the Pakistan Railways in its original position.

He said that the train was the mode of travelling for common people and the initiatives would provide employment opportunities to the masses.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways introduced 10 new trains across the country to facilitate the citizens in just first 100 days of the present government on the direction of Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. According to the PR sources, the first train 173-Up/174-Down Faisalabad Express was inaugurated for the people of Multan and Faisalabad, which covered a vast area of south Punjab.

The train ran with one AC parlour, one AC business, one AC standard and five economy class coaches. The second train 151-Up/152-Down Shah Latif Express was introduced from Dhabeji (Sindh) to Mirpur Khas via Jhang Shahi, Jhamper, Kotri, Haiderabad, Tando Adam and Tando Allayar.