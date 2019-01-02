Three of a family murdered in Sadiqabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed by unidentified people at Tibi Bhaghar in the limits of Sadiqabad City police on Tuesday.
The unidentified people entered a house and murdered five-year-old Hasnain, his 35-year-old mother Bushra Bibi and 55-year-old father Ghulam Abbas. The attackers also injured two-year-old Imran, four-year-old Sehr Fatima and nine-month-old Noor.
According to the locality residents, the victim family was shifted to a rented house from about Liaqatpur about a month ago. The bodies have been shifted to the Sadiqabad THQ hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case.
BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed by unidentified people at Tibi Bhaghar in the limits of Sadiqabad City police on Tuesday.
The unidentified people entered a house and murdered five-year-old Hasnain, his 35-year-old mother Bushra Bibi and 55-year-old father Ghulam Abbas. The attackers also injured two-year-old Imran, four-year-old Sehr Fatima and nine-month-old Noor.
According to the locality residents, the victim family was shifted to a rented house from about Liaqatpur about a month ago. The bodies have been shifted to the Sadiqabad THQ hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case.