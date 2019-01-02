MCC Gwadar crosses revenue target

KARACHI: The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar surpassed its custom duty target by 146 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year 2018/19, a statement said.

During July-December of the current fiscal, the MCC collected Rs5,465 million as custom duty against the target of Rs4,408 million, showing 80 percent growth over the duty collected in the same period last year.

The collection of all duty/taxes at import stage was Rs10,242 million against the targeted Rs6,979 million, showing an increase of 47 percent. This collection included Rs300 million realised through auction and recovery, etc.

During the period under review, approximate 1.2 million litres of smuggled Iranian diesel was also seized, along with other illicit commodities, such as liquor, gutka, betel nuts, cloth, and tyres, valuing Rs530 million.