Dollar weakens

NEW YORK: The dollar fell against the yen and euro in thin year-end trading, as optimism about progress in the US-China trade dispute hurt its safe-haven allure, but the greenback stayed on track to log its strongest annual performance in three years, Reuters reported. The dollar index was down 0.22 percent on Monday. Equities around the world rose on Monday, as hints of progress on the Sino-US trade standoff provided optimism in what has been a punishing end of year for markets globally.