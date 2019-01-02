close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Shortage of gas

Newspost

January 2, 2019

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the acute shortage of gas in different parts of Karachi. This problem has brought lives of residents to a standstill. Both federal and provincial governments are unable to solve the problem that has paralysed the daily activities of residents.

The authorities must take adequate steps to deal with this crisis.

Shahbaz Karim

Karachi

