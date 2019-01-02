tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the acute shortage of gas in different parts of Karachi. This problem has brought lives of residents to a standstill. Both federal and provincial governments are unable to solve the problem that has paralysed the daily activities of residents.
The authorities must take adequate steps to deal with this crisis.
Shahbaz Karim
Karachi
