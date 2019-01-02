close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Prayer tax

Newspost

January 2, 2019

Police officials deployed at Sufi Saint Hazrat Saedi Moosani's shrine have started collecting prayer tax from devotees who visit the shrine to pay their respects.

It is true that after the deadly terror attack of 2017, security around shrines across the country has tightened, but asking devotees to pay tax is not a wise decision.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

