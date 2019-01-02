tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police officials deployed at Sufi Saint Hazrat Saedi Moosani’s shrine have started collecting prayer tax from devotees who visit the shrine to pay their respects.
It is true that after the deadly terror attack of 2017, security around shrines across the country has tightened, but asking devotees to pay tax is not a wise decision.
Imtiaz Junejo
Hyderabad
