Asghar bowls Pakistan CC to title victory

KARACHI: Slow left-arm bowler Muhammad Asghar captured five wickets to help Pakistan Cricket Club (PCC) beat Alamgir Gymkhana by seven wickets in the final to win KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Tournament here at Lawai Stadium.

Alamgir Gymkhana batted first and put on board 176-10 in 39.2 overs. Rao Waqar (45 runs) and SM Tahami (37 runs) batted well.

Faraz Ahmed Khan and Rameez Raja Junior picked two wickets each.

PCC easily achieved the target in 32.3 overs with Rameez (61 runs) and Saud Shakil (64 runs) batting brilliantly. Hassaan Khan took two wickets.