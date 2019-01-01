Sana named in ICC women’s ODI team of the year

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the 20-over side.

Pakistan’s Sana Mir features in the 11-member ODI side also comprising players from seven countries, including two each from England (Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone), India (Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav), New Zealand (Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine), South Africa (Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp), and one player each from Australia (Alyssa Healy) and Deandra Dottin (the Windies).

For Sana, this is a second ICC recognition in as many months after her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 was voted as the Play of the ICC 2018 Women’s World T20. Sana has been selected in the ICC squad following her 19 wickets in seven matches and is top-ranked in the ODI bowling table.

Bates’ appointment as the ODI captain is a recognition of her contribution in inspiring her side to second position in the ICC Women’s Championship after three rounds. In the seven ODIs this calendar year, Bates has scored 438 runs with two centuries and a half-century.

Kaur has been rewarded for spearheading her side to the semi-final of the ICC 2018 Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November.