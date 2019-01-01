Ban on loose spices in Punjab effective today

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to take action against loose spices from January 1, 2019, (tomorrow) across the Punjab. In this connection, PFA has finalised its action plan against violators to deal with an iron hand who would be found guilty under the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman also directed PFA Operation teams to launch a crackdown on massive scale in order to ensure the implementation on it. PFA had given 18 months business adjustment time to food business operators in 2017. He said that there was a dire need to eliminate the adulterators that were possible through this way.