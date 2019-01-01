LHC CJ retires, Justice Shamim new chief justice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Monday retired after attaining the age of superannuation (62 years in case of a high court judge).

He was elevated to the high court in March 2010. He had taken oath as 47th chief justice on October 23, 2018. As per tradition, a full court reference was held to pay tribute to the outgoing chief justice.

Speaking at the reference, Chief Justice-designate Sardar Muhammad Shamim lauded the services of Justice Anwarul Haq as the chief justice of the LHC. Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais, Prosecutor General of Punjab Eihtesham Qadir Shah, federal and provincial law officers also spoke at the reference.

Justice Shamim will take oath of his office as 48th chief justice in a ceremony to be held at Governor’s House today (Tuesday).