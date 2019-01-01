Two-rain spells from today to Sunday

Islamabad: Two-rain spells forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department from today (Tuesday) to Sunday with a gap of one day (Thursday) will help subside the dense foggy conditions prevailing in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division.

The met office said a shallow westerly wave has entered the western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts of the country from Tuesday.

This system will produce rain with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad during the said period.

The system would be followed by another westerly wave on Friday that will produce more rain with snowfall over hills from Friday to Sunday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions during the period.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were; Skardu -10°C, Gupis -9°C, Astore 06°C, Kalam -5°C, Bagrote, Gilgit -3°C, Malamjabba, Parachniar, Hunza, Chitral, Rawalakot -2°C and Lower Dir, Murree, Kalat, Zhob, Garidupatta and Quetta -1°C.