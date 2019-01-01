After PPP, PML-N also hints at ousting PTI govt

KARACHI: After Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has also threatened to overthrow Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf-led government in the centre.

Speaking on Geo News’ show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government could be ousted if the opposition wanted so.

He said a session of the National Assembly is expected to be held on January 10, during which opposition parties will make a decision together.

Iqbal said they had conveyed to the PPP members that if they were serious, then they should adopt a democratic way for a change in the Senate.

He said when he headed the Ministry of Interior, he never gave directives to either speed up or halt proceedings of any case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier today said that his party could topple the PTI government within a week if former president Asif Ali Zardari gave it a go-ahead.

“I have got 99 seats in Sindh. They need 49 members to topple the Sindh government,” he remarked, saying that it was only a matter of six seats in the centre and the government would be toppled.