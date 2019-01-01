National kabaddi from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 41st National Kabaddi Championship will start from tomorrow (Wednesday) in Faisalabad with federation also planning to hold triangular international events in the upcoming days.

The championship is the prime event of kabaddi in the country where top teams are competing for the title.

The participating teams are Army, PAF, Wapda, Railways, Police, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad.

It would be followed by Triangular International Kabaddi Series to be played between Iran, India and Pakistan.

The event will start from January 8 in Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Lahore simultaneously.