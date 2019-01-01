Girl abducted, brother killed over engagement issue

OKARA: A man along with his seven armed accomplices Monday abducted a girl, shot dead her brother and injured her mother for breaking engagement with him at village Qutab Purah near Mandi Ahmedabad. A gypsy man Saleem had been engaged with Shazia, close relatives to each other. A few days back, the father of Shazia refused to get her daughter married with Saleem. Furious Saleem, along with his seven unidentified accomplices, rushed to her house and abducted Shazia. Her brother Kashif and mother Baggi showed resistance but they started shooting and both suffered bullet injuries. Kashif died on the spot while her injured mother was shifted to the local hospital.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A mini truck crushed a pedestrian to death near village 20/2L on Monday. Abdul Latif of village 7/4L was going to village 20/2L when a truck knocked him to death. Renala city police had registered a case.