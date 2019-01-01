close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Easy sailing for Dimitrov & Raonic

Sports

BRISBANE, Australia: Former champions Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov stormed into the second round of the season-opening Brisbane International tennis tournament with comprehensive wins on Monday. Raonic, the 2016 champion, demolished Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-0, 6-3 while Dimitrov, who won the following year, sailed past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-4. Both men have career-high world rankings of three, but Raonic and Dimitrov have each slipped over the past 12 months and sit at 18 and 19 respectively.

