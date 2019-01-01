close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2019

Varsity teachers want demands met

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has threatened to launch pen down strike if the government failed to resolve their genuine problems.

This was announced at the general body meeting of the association held here with its provincial president Prof Dr Iqbal Munir in the chair.

The participants of the meeting flayed the attitude of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) towards professors. They demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of these cases and order an inquiry. The participants called for a halt to the humiliation of professors.

The meeting urged the government to ensure the early appointment of regular vice-chancellors of some public sector universities in the province.

