3 terrorists arrested in Faisalabad

LAHORE: A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team foiled a terror plot in Faisalabad with the arrest of three alleged terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban in an information-based operation. Explosives and weapons were also recovered from their possession. A source informed the CTD that three terrorists, with arms and explosives, were present in a hideout near Expressway, Faisalabad. After receiving the information, CTD personnel raided the place and arrested Muhammad Usman, Saeed Nabi and Mohammad Awais. They had planned to attack public places and gatherings on the eve of New Year. Explosives (5.5kg), safety fuse (30feet) and 4 detonators to make an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) were recovered from their possession along with two pistols (30 bore) and 12 bullets. A case has been registered them.

Police report: Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said all-out resources are being utilised for curbing the culprits and criminals in the provincial capital and all divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Overall situation of law and order is under control in the city.

Lahore Police operations wing issued the facts and figures regarding its performance of December. According to the report 175 accused of 71 gangs were arrested and Rs8.1 million were recovered from the gang members.

During operation against illegal weapons, police have arrested 463 criminals and recovered 42 rifles, 15 Kalashnikov, nine guns, 381 revolvers and pistols as well as more than 3,900 bullets from their possession.

More than seven kilogram of heroin, 133kg of charas, 11kg opium and 9,000 litres of liquor were recovered from arrested 605 accused persons. An amount of Rs1.6 million was recovered from 417 accused during crackdown against gamblers. As many as 702 criminals were arrested for violation of one-wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, price control, rental, marriage and loudspeaker acts.

Lahore police have also arrested 112 accused during its action against brothels’ in the city.

public safety: Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has commitited to curb crime and make the provincial capital a safe city for its residents in 2019.

He said under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer Lahore B A Nasir, Lahore police was going to introduce effective mechanism and modern reforms to curb crime in the city. Institutional structure of different units of Lahore police has been strengthened to improve the overall performance of the department.

He further said under the directions of CCPO Lahore, special teams have been constituted at Police stations level for the arrest of proclaimed offenders where as performance of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit has been revamped.

Street crime ratio during November and December decreased to 10 per cent whereas street crime in top 30 crime areas of the city also decreased to 12 per cent in result of these reformed based measures.