Six injured as fire erupts in rickshaw

KARACHI: Six people, including four children, were injured when a fire erupted in a rickshaw at Hawkesbay Road on Sunday. According to Mauripur police, upon receiving information, they immediately rushed to the site with rescue teams. The fire was put out and the victims were rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi. The injured were identified as Khatoon 20, Gul Khatoon, 35, and their children Waseem, 4, Gul Faraz, 3, Inayat Gul, 4 and Shahjehan, 7. Officials said the victims lived in the same area and had hired the rickshaw to go somewhere. However, on the way, the vehicle’s CNG cylinder caught fire, injuring the passengers. The driver, who remained unhurt, has been taken into custody. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.