Amir Muqam dares PTI to open BRT project for Ehtesab

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claim of accountability and challenged the government to open the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project case if it was sincere in ‘ehtesab.’

Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday where he had come to felicitate the newly-elected office-bearers, Amir Muqam said there should be no double-standards and accountability should be across-the-board.

Challenging the government, he said the BRT project cost had reached Rs70 billion and was still incomplete. The project contract was awarded on 25 percent higher rate just for commissions, he added.

The PML-N leader alleged that hundreds of acres of land in Malam Jabba was given to favourites of the PTI and billions of rupees embezzlement in BRT was not noticed by anyone.

The government, instead of providing any relief to the masses, has increased their miseries though unprecedented price-hike, he added.

Amir Muqam said cases were filed against the PML-N leaders and inquiries were being conducted in projects launched by the previous government, but the PTI leaders were not being investigated.

Why only Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were targetted, he asked, adding, those in the government should also be brought to justice and made accountable.

The PML-N provincial head said his party had trust in the judiciary and would go to court to seek justice for Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The PTI set-up had no agenda for the masses and instead of relief, it put extra burden on citizens by increasing the prices of electricity, oil, gas and daily use commodities, he said. “Imran Khan doesn’t know the level of price-hike in the country. People can no longer be fooled through hollow slogans and claims. Practical work is needed to provide them relief,” he said.