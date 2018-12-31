Governor’s rule in Sindh can’t be ruled out: PTI

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ameer Bux Bhutto has said the option of governor’s rule or in house change is likely on board, however, the change would be within the ambit of the Constitution.

While talking to the media persons at the residence of PTI Vice-President Gul Muhammad Rind, the PTI Sindh president said the law allows the governor’s rule and it is constitutional. He said the decision for the next chief minister would be taken after consultation with allied parties.

Ameer Bux Bhutto said the people would distribute sweets after the looter of their money would be arrested. He said the public meetings of Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are failed shows like the public meetings of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PPP is destined to reach its elimination.

The PTI Sindh president said one of the former prime ministers is behind the bars while the former president would soon be in jail for their deeds. He said the cry could be heard as the action was started against the looters of public money.

Bhutto said earlier the rulers involved in embezzlement of the public money, used to come back through NROs but the current government of PTI is determined to conduct a transparent enquiry against all the accused and refused to give any NRO that created shrieks in the culprits.

The PTI leader said the people are demanding across the board accountability against the looters and disapproved their claim to be political victimisation. He said there seems no change in Sindh for the last 10 years and the situation is practically worsened despite the claims of spending huge amounts on developments projects.

The PTI Sindh president said the people have identified the looters and those attempting to hide behind the Sindh card and rejected to show their affiliation with them by distributing sweets on the arrest of the looters. He said the corrupt people are ruling the province as well as the country ruined Pakistan and forced it to near the bankruptcy.

Bhutto said, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan is working around the clock to strengthen the country and the economy, added he knows the people are facing hardship due to strict decisions over financial issues but it would soon bring good time for them.