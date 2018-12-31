Accused in cop’s murder case arrested in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the KP Police arrested an accused in the murder of a police constable in Tehkal. An official of the CTD said the force while probing the killing of Constable Ahmad Yar arrested one Shiraz from Tehkal. The official said the accused is being interrogated to find his other accomplices.
