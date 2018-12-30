Supply vessels reach Karachi for deep sea oil exploration

KARACHI: Supply vessels reached Karachi Port Trust for deep sea exploration of oil and gas on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted the news, “Supply ships transporting equipment to “Mother of All Rigs” docked 230 km off the Karachi coast for exploration of oil and gas arrived at KPT.”

He added, “Best of luck to ExxonMobil and ENI when they start drilling. Let us all pray for a global discovery. From the looks of it, big news Inshallah.”

Last month US oil and gas company ExxonMobil resumed operation in Pakistan after 27 years.

A delegation from the ExxonMobil led by LNG Market Development Chairperson Emma Cochrane called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 28 at the PM House and informed him of projects. The prime minister welcomed the resumption of ExxonMobil operations in Pakistan and assured of free and safe business operations in Pakistan.