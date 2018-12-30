Caretaker of shrine axed to death

OKARA: A caretaker of a shrine was axed to death over litigation at Amlaykay Sohag village on Saturday.

Accused Murtaza Shah along with four others, including Fatima Bibi, came at the shrine of Darbar Syed Bahadur Shah and allegedly axed Syed Zawar Hussain to death. Haveli police have registered a case.

‘PTI TO ELIMINATE CORRUPTION’: PTI leader Rai Hammad Aslam has said that his party will eliminate corruption from the country. Talking to journalists here on Saturday, he alleged that PPP and PML-N looted national wealth from both hands. He claimed that the government was taking steps for welfare of the masses. He said that the country would soon see revolutionary changes.

COUPLE HELD FOR ABDUCTING NEWBORN: A couple was nabbed when they trying to flee after abducting a newborn baby girl from a private hospital here on Saturday.

Munawar Bibi of Mandi Ahmadabad was brought to the private hospital at Depalpur where she gave birth to a girl. In the meantime, the accused couple entered the ward and abducted the baby. However, the hospital staff nabbed them timely and handed them over to the police.

FOUR GAMBLERS HELD: Hujra Shah Moqeem police on Saturday arrested four gamblers. On a tip off, the police raided a billiard club and arrested Sohail Ahmad, Ijaz, Tayyab Ali and Sajid for gambling. The police have registered a case.

POWER PILFERERS: Police have booked 59 power pilferers in the district.

The Lesco teams during various raids found 59 men stealing electricity from the main lines.