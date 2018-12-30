Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Aasia Moazzam of Chak 45/JB ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills over some domestic dispute. In another incident, Asif Amin of Toba Tek Singh committed suicide by consuming poison over a domestic issue.

THREE FESCO OFFICERS SUSPENDED: On the report of the Fesco Task Force, the company chief executive officer on Saturday suspend a SDO, a line superintendent and a meter inspector on the charge of helping a power thieve.

The chief executive suspended SDO Garden Colony Zafar Sharif, line superintendent Jameel Ahmad and meter inspector Shahbaz Ali for allegedly helping alleged power thief Zafar Iqbal who was allegedly supplying electricity to some houses of his locality illegally. A case has also been registered against the accused.

FIA ARRESTS 843 ACCUSED: The FIA Faisalabad region arrested 843 accused on the charge of taking money from various citizens for sending them abroad. FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram told that the FIA registered 2,079 cases against these accused and recovered Rs 18,600,000 from them.

THREE BOOKED FOR MURDER: Police on Saturday booked three people in a murder case. According to the police, factory worker Shahbaz Ahmad of Chak 597/GB was allegedly murdered by his factory admin manager Nadeem Aslam and two others when he slapped him after exchanging hot words about nine months back.

MAN HELD: City police on Saturday arrested a salesman of a bedsheet shop for stealing Rs 2.7 million from it.

Accused Sufian Ahmad allegedly stole Rs 2.7 million from the shop and allegedly torched it. The police have recovered Rs 2 million from the accused.