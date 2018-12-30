MQM stays indecisive over removal of Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is lobbying to bring opposition parties in Sindh ‘on the same page’ against the Pakistan Peoples Party, seeking the removal of chief minister Murad Ali Shah on the pretext that his “integrity” is in the question since his name surfaced in the money laundering investigation.

The PTI leads the opposition in Sindh Assembly with 30 MPAs. Its coalition partner at Center, MQM has 20 MPAs. the Grand Democratic Alliance has 14 while Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan has three and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has one. Together they make a figure of 68 against PPP’s position of 99 in the house of 168 where one seat is vacant.

Though the PTI and the GDA have publicly demanded the resignation of CM Shah expressing their intent to move against the PPP, the MQM-P has yet not decided, at least formally, whether it will be part of the movement or not.

Talking to The News on Saturday, the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said they are evaluating options to proceed against Shah for “stark” allegations against him for his suspected role in facilitating the money laundering that allegedly benefitted his party chief Asif Ali Zardari. “[Shah] has been put on the Exit Control List because there is a money trail that implicates him. It’s not just a hearsay,” he added.

“This has put his integrity into question, thus, he should not be holding such a key position from where he can influence the investigation and the case.

He must step down.” Naqvi cited Articles 149, 234 and 235 of the Constitution in his arguments and said they provide a way forward in such a situation. “We are in consultation with our opposition partners and will see what happens next. The situation is changing every day.”

The MQM-P leader Aminul Haque said his party is holding consultations with the PTI over the issue and different options are under consideration. “We are also discussing the options in our coordination committee meetings and will soon come up with a strategy. However, we believe that the process should be democratic.”

Meanwhile, GDA secretary general Ayaz Latif Palijo said a meeting of the alliance will take place at Kingri House on January 8 to discuss their future course in the “changing” political situation in the province.