Private health facility sealed in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A joint team of the Health Department and district administration has sealed a private hospital after seizing a huge quantity of non-saleable medicines of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments in Oghi.

“We have sealed the hospital where a huge quantity of non-saleable medicines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments were being given to patients,” Mohammad Tauseef, the drug inspector Health Department, told reporters on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner Oghi Babar Tanoli led the crackdown against such private hospitals and health centres, which were being run without fulfilling legal formalities.