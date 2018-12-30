Wasa daily wagers not paid

Rawalpindi : Tension and unrest situation are prevailing among the daily wagers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) as they have not received salary for the month of November so far.

Over 200 daily wage workers have decided to come out on the roads if they were not paid salaries within 24 hours.

WASA Director Engineers having an Additional Charge of Managing Director Amir Rasheed told ‘The News’ that we are trying to pay electricity bills first of all to avoid any disconnection and later, we will pay salaries to the wagers, he said.

The daily wage workers of Wasa have expressed concerns and told ‘The News’ that how they could survive without salaries and the management is not considering financial difficulties of a common man, they denounced.

It is worth mentioning here that WASA department is running without a regular managing director for over a month. Punjab government yet failed to appoint a regular managing director of WASA.

Former managing director Raja Shaukat was running all matters of WASA in a smooth manners even financial crisis in the department. But, after his removal all matters of WASA have come to stand still.