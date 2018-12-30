Wasa DMD among six booked for corruption charges in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday booked Wasa deputy managing director and five others on the charge of embezzling Rs 6.4 million.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment spokesman said that FDA Accounts Officer Muhammad Ameen filed a complaint, contending that the Wasa had made payments to a construction company of Dera Ismail Khan without starting working on the project site for remodeling of Paharang Drain from Strom Water Channel No 1 Sheikhupura Road in 2015 and caused a loss of Rs 6.4 million to national kitty.

On this complaint, the ACE registered a case against Deputy Managing Director Waseem Ahmad Hashmi, Deputy Director Construction-II Ziaullah, Assistant Director Construction-II Rana Khalid, Engineering Muhammad Aslam, RDD Audit Ejaz Sindhu and Muhammad Raza Khan of Construction Company.

Two injured as roof of mosque caves in: Two persons were injured when the roof of a mosque caved in on Millat Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the construction of Jamia Masjid near Gokhowal Church on Millat Road was underway when its roof collapsed.

As a result, Mansha and Abdul Wahid, residents of Chak 121 Gokhowal, suffered injuries and shifted to a hospital. THREE BOOKED FOR MURDER: Police on Saturday booked three people in a murder case.

According to the police, factory worker Shahbaz Ahmad of Chak 597/GB was allegedly murdered by his factory admin manager Nadeem Aslam and two others when he slapped him after exchanging hot words about nine months back.