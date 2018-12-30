Obituary

Islamabad : Dr Masud Ahmad, the first student of Quaid-i-Azam University, former head of Directorate of Technical Development, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, that developed the theoretical model of Pakistan’s nuclear bombs detonated in 1998, and former Member Science, PAEC, died in Islamabad Saturday morning. He was 76. For quite some time, he was suffering from Parkinson disease, says a press release. His funeral prayer will be offered in H-11 Graveyard tomorrow (Monday), at 2 p.m.