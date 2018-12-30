Six additional judges of SHC made permanent

Six additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) were sworn in as permanent judges of the high court in Karachi on Saturday.

The chief justice of the provincial high court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, administered the oath to the six judges in a simple yet impressive ceremony at the SHC building.

The ceremony was attended by the judges of the high court, federal and provincial law officers, and representatives of the relevant bar association.

The six permanent judges are Justice Mrs Kausar Sultana Hussain, Justice Irshad Ali Shah, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry and Justice Agha Faisal.