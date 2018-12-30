close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Six additional judges of SHC made permanent

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Six additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) were sworn in as permanent judges of the high court in Karachi on Saturday.

The chief justice of the provincial high court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, administered the oath to the six judges in a simple yet impressive ceremony at the SHC building.

The ceremony was attended by the judges of the high court, federal and provincial law officers, and representatives of the relevant bar association.

The six permanent judges are Justice Mrs Kausar Sultana Hussain, Justice Irshad Ali Shah, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry and Justice Agha Faisal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi