New Year 2019

In two days, we will be welcoming the year 2019. For Pakistan’s politics, 2018 has been quite happening. It was the second time in the country’s political history that a civilian government was succeeded by another civilian government. The 2018 elections finally brought the PTI in power. Many people are hoping that the Imran Khan-led government will pull Pakistan out of the serious economic crisis. Being a citizen of Pakistan, I also want to see Pakistan walking towards the road to prosperity.

However, there is one complaint that I have from the ruling party and that relates to its ministers’ behaviour. A majority of us are tired of listening about what mistakes the previous governments have committed. Instead of focusing on whether members of opposition parties are involved in corruption or abuse of power, the ruling party should focus on passing legislations and coming up with a proper plan to deal with the financial crisis. The politics of hatred needs to be stopped.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi