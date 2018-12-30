Donors cut aid to Tanzania

Nairobi: Tanzania´s tough-talking president John Magufuli has earned respect by fighting corruption, but international donors are now concerned by crackdowns on human rights.The European Union, Tanzania´s biggest development partner, and the World Bank have recently taken measures to sanction repressive policies.

Magufuli´s reputation was boosted when he battled corruption after winning election in 2015.

But accusations of repression are growing and donors and former allies are increasingly frustrated at what they say are moves that stifle dissent and create obstacles for journalists and rights activists.

"The European Union and some of its member countries, as well as the United States, have repeatedly drawn the attention of the government to the human rights situation," said a European diplomat in Dar es Salaam on condition of anonymity.