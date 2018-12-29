Faisalabad to host int’l kabaddi next month

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Gold Cup International Kabaddi Tournament would be played from 3rd to 7th January 2019 at Iqbal Stadium. This was disclosed by the organisers after an organising committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal Chaudhry here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was also attended the meeting. In all 15 teams will feature in this mega event which also include teams from India and Iran. Speaking on the occasion Commissioner said that the as the kabaddi was the traditional and cultural game fans would be provided opportunity to see the interesting competitions of renowned players during the tournament. The Commissioner added that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for the event which was being organised by divisional administration in collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation.