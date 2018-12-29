AFC refuses to accept newly-elected PFF: Complications still persist in Pak football affairs

ISLAMABAD: Complications persist in country’s football affairs as Asian Football Confederation (AFC) refuses accepting any change while the newly-formed body of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is adamant to take over the PFF offices in Lahore Monday.

In response to recent letter written by the newly- elected PFF president Syed Ashfaq Hussain to AFC, the Asian body has reaffirmed its faith in Faisal Saleh Hayat body till March 2020 when the election would be due.

“Our stance is the same as was during our letter addressed to Shoaib Shaeen on December 4, 2018. As AFC is one of the confederations of FIFA, the decision taken by FIFA Associate Committee on September 26, 2018 which confirms that the mandate of the current Executive Committee of the PFF would run till the March 2020. In light of the above the AFC does not recognize any such elections which is in contravention of the decision of the FIFA Committee and would continue to work with the current PFF office bearers i.e. President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat and the Executive Committee members.”

When The News approached Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, secretary Islamabad Football Association and one of the members of the committee formed by the elected body to take over PFF offices, he said his body would act what the august court had directed. “We are to take over the PFF offices in Lahore on Monday and I have already spoken to Col (rtd) Ahmad Yar Lodhi, sitting secretary PFF on the matter.

According to court directions we are Monday would be the last day of taking over the offices and we would do that,” he said.

Sharafat confirmed that he Supreme Court Lahore registry office has directed the elected body on December to take over the PFF Offices within a week. “We are to take over the offices on Monday. President PFF Syed Ashfaq Husain effort is to make international bodies understand the authenticity of elections held in total impartial manners.”