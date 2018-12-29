close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

DC visits land record centre

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan Friday visited the Land Record Computerised System Centre and reviewed the work environment there. She checked the staff attendance and token system. She advised the staff to provide all possible facilities to the visitors. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan also visited the complaint cell and ordered to address the problems of the staff.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar