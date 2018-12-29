DC visits land record centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan Friday visited the Land Record Computerised System Centre and reviewed the work environment there. She checked the staff attendance and token system. She advised the staff to provide all possible facilities to the visitors. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan also visited the complaint cell and ordered to address the problems of the staff.
