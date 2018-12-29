close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

10th Super Veterans T20 to be played today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

KARACHI: The 10th annual Super Veterans T20 match will be played under floodlights here at the Lawai Naya Nazimabad Stadium on Saturday (today).

Players over 60 years of age will be in action during the match between Naya Nazimabad Super Veterans, to be led by Arif Habib, and Omar Associates Super Veterans, to be captained by Nadeem Omar. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports