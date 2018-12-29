10th Super Veterans T20 to be played today

KARACHI: The 10th annual Super Veterans T20 match will be played under floodlights here at the Lawai Naya Nazimabad Stadium on Saturday (today).

Players over 60 years of age will be in action during the match between Naya Nazimabad Super Veterans, to be led by Arif Habib, and Omar Associates Super Veterans, to be captained by Nadeem Omar. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi will be the chief guest on the occasion.