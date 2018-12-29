close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

K-Electric record comfortable win over SNGPL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

KARACHI: Defending champions K-Electric recorded their tenth win of the season when they prevailed over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 3-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Friday.

After a barren first half, Murtaza Hussain put K-Electric ahead in the 75th minute. At this stage, tough game was witnessed. K-Electric struck twice in the stoppage time through Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Rasool to seal a comfortable win.

K-Electric coach Hasan Baloch said they took revenge of their previous 3-0 loss against SNGPL.“They had beaten us 3-0 in Lahore and today we beat them with the same margin,” Hasan said.

“We are to play three more matches: against Nushki’s Baloch FC, Army and WAPDA. If we won all of them then there would be a chance of finishing among the top three,” Hasan added.He said that Nigerian midfielder Wilson Segun had left for home as his visa had expired. “The issue is that he had been hired for three months. Initially, the league was planned to be finished by the end of December but by the introduction of new teams it was expanded,” he said.K-Electric moved to 39 points from 23 outings. The loss left SNGPL at 17 points from 22 meetings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports