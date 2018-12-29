K-Electric record comfortable win over SNGPL

KARACHI: Defending champions K-Electric recorded their tenth win of the season when they prevailed over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 3-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Friday.

After a barren first half, Murtaza Hussain put K-Electric ahead in the 75th minute. At this stage, tough game was witnessed. K-Electric struck twice in the stoppage time through Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Rasool to seal a comfortable win.

K-Electric coach Hasan Baloch said they took revenge of their previous 3-0 loss against SNGPL.“They had beaten us 3-0 in Lahore and today we beat them with the same margin,” Hasan said.

“We are to play three more matches: against Nushki’s Baloch FC, Army and WAPDA. If we won all of them then there would be a chance of finishing among the top three,” Hasan added.He said that Nigerian midfielder Wilson Segun had left for home as his visa had expired. “The issue is that he had been hired for three months. Initially, the league was planned to be finished by the end of December but by the introduction of new teams it was expanded,” he said.K-Electric moved to 39 points from 23 outings. The loss left SNGPL at 17 points from 22 meetings.